India, China to developing new technology for manufacturing solar cell
Updated : September 09, 2019 10:15 PM IST
Both sides have also agreed on cooperation in the field of e-mobility and energy storage
Issues discussed during the sixth India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue
There are six standing joint working groups which are appointed by both sides to address economic and commercial issues
