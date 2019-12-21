#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

India-born Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets hefty pay raise, awarded $242 million stock package

Updated : December 21, 2019 01:40 PM IST

Sundar Pichai on Thursday received $90 million in stock awards that will vest by the end of 2022 "depending on Alphabet's shareholder returns compared to the S&P 100", the filing said.
Signalling the end of an era, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to relinquish their current positions in the parent company Alphabet earlier this month.
Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, holds a master's degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School.
India-born Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets hefty pay raise, awarded $242 million stock package
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV