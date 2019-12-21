Technology
India-born Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets hefty pay raise, awarded $242 million stock package
Updated : December 21, 2019 01:40 PM IST
Sundar Pichai on Thursday received $90 million in stock awards that will vest by the end of 2022 "depending on Alphabet's shareholder returns compared to the S&P 100", the filing said.
Signalling the end of an era, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to relinquish their current positions in the parent company Alphabet earlier this month.
Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, holds a master's degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School.
