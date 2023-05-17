India approves PLI 2.0 for IT hardware with a budget of Rs 17,000 crores

According to sources, under the PLI 2.0 scheme, the government envisions an expected incremental production of Rs 3.35 lakh crore, with an estimated incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore.

In a significant move aimed at boosting the electronics manufacturing sector in India, the Cabinet has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 scheme for IT hardware. The scheme, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crores, is expected to cover a wide range of products including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices.

The tenure of the PLI 2.0 scheme has been set at six years, providing an extended period for manufacturers to capitalise on the incentives. The scheme's primary objective is to promote domestic manufacturing and enhance India's position as a global hub for IT hardware production.

According to sources, under the PLI 2.0 scheme, the government envisions an expected incremental production of Rs 3.35 lakh crore, with an estimated incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore. This initiative is also expected to generate approximately 75,000 direct employment opportunities in the IT hardware sector.