India 5G tablet shipment grows 170%, Lenovo takes the lead: Report

Lenovo, Apple (23 percent market share) and Samsung (22 percent) captured the top three spots in the tablet market.

The India 5G tablet shipments grew 170 percent year-on-year (YoY) and Lenovo led the market with a 29 percent market share in 2022, according to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The overall India tablet market registered a six percent YoY growth.

"Driven by a strong consumer appetite to future-proof themselves, and with 5G networks rolling out, the shipments of 5G tablets continued to gain strength through 2022," said Menka Kumari, analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Lenovo, Apple (23 percent market share) and Samsung (22 percent) captured the top three spots in the tablet market.

According to the survey, 63 percent of all tablet shipments in the Indian market had displays larger than 10 inches.

In 2022, sales of high-end tablets (Rs 20,000 and more) increased by 24 percent.

The market shares for the Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) and Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi) series were 21 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Shipments of Apple iPads increased by 17 percent year over year in 2022.

The market shares of the Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) were 45 and 17 percent, respectively.

Samsung shipments recorded 29 percent YoY owing to the launch of the A8 series, S8 series and S6 series with aggressive features.

"With supply chain constraints easing out, and consumers spending more time on-the-go, tablets will continue to find favour. Enterprise tablet demand will continue to hold, especially in healthcare, education and manufacturing," said Kumari.

(With IANS Inputs)

Also Read: India jumps 10 spots on Speedtest Global Index in median mobile speeds