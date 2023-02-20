India jumps 10 spots on Speedtest Global Index in median mobile speeds

The jump could be the result of the 5G rollout in the country by Reliance Jio and Airtel, increasing the speeds by 10 fold at least. Jio users have also noticed speeds going over 1000 Mbps in certain areas.
India climbed 10 spots for median mobile speeds globally in the month of January, from 79th position in December to 69th, according to Median Country Speeds report by Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.
This could be the result of the 5G rollout in the country by Reliance Jio and Airtel, increasing the speeds by 10 fold at least. Jio users have also noticed speeds going over 1000 Mbps in certain areas.
In terms of total median fixed broadband speeds, the nation moved up two positions in the world rankings, from 81st in December to 79th in January, according to network intelligence and connectivity analytics company Ookla.
There was a small increase in fixed median download speeds overall in India from 49.14 Mbps in December to 50.02 Mbps in January.
In terms of global median mobile speeds in November, India came in at position 105.
Ookla also recorded 29.85 Mbps median mobile download speeds in January this year which is better than 25.29 Mbps in December 2022.
The UAE leads the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Papua New Guinea increased 24 spots in rank globally.
For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore is consistently at the top spot while Cyprus increased 20 spots in rank globally.
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio's True 5G services have gone live in more than 236 cities, becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time.
Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage — stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependencies on 4G network; the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands; and seamlessly combining these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway" using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.
(With IANS Inputs)
