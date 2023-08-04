You can grab smartphones of top brands like Apple iPhone, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme and Oppo, among others during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale.

India is all prepared to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15. To add more excitement to the celebration of Independence Day, Amazon and Flipkart have brought interesting offers and great discounts on a wide range of products. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale are open and you can grab products at an affordable price.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is open from August 4 to August 8, while the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale will continue from August 4 to August 9.

During the sale, both platforms will be offering the users great discounts and attractive deals on different kinds of products such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops and many more.

If you are here eyeing a new smartphone here are some major deals on devices from top brands including Apple iPhone, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme and Oppo, among others.

Deals on iPhone

The Amazon Freedom Festival Sale offers Apple flagship smartphone iPhone 14 at an attractive price of Rs 66,999. The phone features a bright 6.1-inch XDR display along with a power efficient A15 Bionic Chip for the performance.

On the other hand, Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 14 at Rs 68,999.

Apart from iPhone 14 , Flipkart is also offering iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 at Rs 41,999 and Rs 56,999, respectively.

Deals on Samsung Galaxy

Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with a massive discount of 64 percent at Rs 26,999. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz and 240Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, Flipkart is offering Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at discounted price of Rs 59,999. The device is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz of refresh rate.

OPPO F19 Pro Plus 5G

Flipkart is offering OPPO F19 Pro Plus at a 33 percent discount at Rs 19,990. The phone is available in the market for Rs 29,990. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. However, the handset also allows expanding the storage through external cards up to 256 GB. It features an Octa Core 2.4 GHz Processor.

The newly launched OnePlus flagship 11R is available at a discount on Amazon Freedom Festival Sale. The OnePlus 11R is originally priced at Rs 39,998 while on Amazon you can get it for Rs 38,999.

The device features a 6.7-inch super fluid AMOLED display along with 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The smartphone has 8GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage.