In letter to TCS staff, new CEO K Krithivasan spells out vision of 'unrelenting focus on customer relationships’

K Krithivasan took over as the CEO and MD of India’s largest tech firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on June 1. He is the company’s fifth CEO since it was established in 1968. Krithivasan succeeds Rajesh Gopinathan, who served as the TCS CEO from 2017 and 2023. Krithivasan joined the firm in 1989 and has been with it for the last 34 years.

“As we step into the next phase of TCS, we will continue our investments in key and emerging areas like Cloud, Cyber Security, 5G, IoT, Generative Al, etc. with an unrelenting focus on customer relationships and impeccable delivery, etc,” he told TCS employees on Day 1 as CEO, as per a letter seen by CNBC-TV18.

During his tenure at TCS, he held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large programme management and sales. Prior to his elevation as CEO and MD, Krithivasan was the President and Global Head of the BFSI vertical, which contributes 32 percent to the firm’s revenue.

Dear Colleagues,

I am delighted to assume the role of CEO and MD from today.

Since the time I joined TCS in 1989, it has been a period of continuous learning. I have had great opportunities to understand and appreciate our core values through various leadership roles across delivery, sales, client management and business management.

During this time, I have had the opportunity to work with many of you and built long lasting friendships which I cherish the most. I have also had the opportunity to work with many of our clients across different geographies and build deep customer relationships. I step into this role on the strength of these friendships and relationships.

I look forward to connecting with you in the near future as I embark on this exciting new journey.

Wishing you and your families the very best

Warm Regards

K. Krithivasan