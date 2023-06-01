In letter to TCS staff, new CEO K Krithivasan spells out vision of 'unrelenting focus on customer relationships’

In a letter to TCS employees, new CEO Krithivasan said as the tech giant steps into the next phase, it will continue investments in areas like Cloud, Cyber Security, 5G, IoT, Generative Al, etc. with an unrelenting focus on customer relationships and impeccable delivery.

K Krithivasan took over as the CEO and MD of India’s largest tech firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on June 1. He is the company’s fifth CEO since it was established in 1968. Krithivasan succeeds Rajesh Gopinathan, who served as the TCS CEO from 2017 and 2023. Krithivasan joined the firm in 1989 and has been with it for the last 34 years.

“As we step into the next phase of TCS, we will continue our investments in key and emerging areas like Cloud, Cyber Security, 5G, IoT, Generative Al, etc. with an unrelenting focus on customer relationships and impeccable delivery, etc,” he told TCS employees on Day 1 as CEO, as per a letter seen by CNBC-TV18.