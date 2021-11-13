In conversation with Timex, Rockwell Automation and Kyndryl on doing business in India

CNBC-TV18 is in conversation with Timex on the impact of COVID-19 business and smartwatch market, Rockwell Automation on global business priorities and ease of doing business in India and Kyndryl on India plan and the road ahead.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President and CEO of Timex Group, Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation and Lingraju Sawkar, India President of Kyndryl to discuss their global outlook and plans for India.

The demand for watches is coming back in a strong way as per US watch manufacturer Timex Group. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the company says that the business during the recent festival season has exceeded the company’s expectations and while there is accelerated growth in e-Commerce sales, brick and mortar sales are expected to go beyond pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.

Business for Timex was impacted during pandemic. There was lockdowns in retail, companies had to manage cash, cost in a situation that was unprecedented and where there was a lot of uncertainty how the market would develop.

However, Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President and CEO of Timex Group is very optimistic about the future in India.

“I am very happy though that consumer demand in our business is coming back in a very strong way exceeding our expectations and also talking to our retail partners specifically here in India, I can say that they are and we are very optimistic about the future,” he said.

Manufacturing industry worldwide has gone through massive disruptions over the last two years. Managing supply chains, building resilience, cyber security, digital transformation and growth with a focus of sustainable development have been key focus areas for companies. CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra caught up with Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation and discussed about the company’s global outlook, plans for India and what India can do to play a bigger role in supply chains.

“It is a broad-based approach. We certainly continue to invest to support our existing high share markets but we are also introducing new products, new values, and adding additional people in some parts of the world where our share is a little bit lower. So it is a broad-based approach because for us to grow like we expect to then it is going to take investments in all regions of the world and in all parts of our portfolio, the products, the software and the services and solutions as well as the ecosystem partners in each region, which is a big focus for us as well,” he said.

Global tech giant IBM spun off its infrastructure services business Kyndryl into an independent entity last week. Kyndryl stated trading on the New York Stock Exchange from November 4. CNBC-TV18 caught up with India President of Kyndryl Lingraju Sawkar and asked him about the changes for the company both in India and abroad as it charts its independent path.

“The journey ahead is even more interesting. As we look at the technology landscape and the changes that have happened in the technology landscape and the whole digitization effort that is going on with clients, it presents a huge opportunity where we see our addressable market almost doubling than what we were at the previous world. So very exciting time and lots of opportunity ahead for us,” he said.

