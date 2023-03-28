In a first, Punjab and Haryana HC uses ChatGPT in a bail plea hearing

The court in its order stated that the AI chatbot, which has been trained with multitudinous data, was used to further assess the worldwide view on bail when the assault involved cruelty.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday used ChatGPT, the chatbot developed by OpenAI while hearing a bail plea. This is apparently the first such incident in any court in India where ChatGPT has been used to assess the worldwide view on bail jurisprudence.

A bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara, while hearing a bail application, sought the chatbot’s response. The accused, Jaswinder Singh, was arrested in June 2020 for rioting, criminal intimidation, murder, and criminal conspiracy. The accused had moved to the HC seeking regular bail in the case.

As per the case record, he was arrested “due to involvement in a brutal assault carried out by him and his accomplices resulting in the death of an individual,” the Indian Express reported.

However, the court clarified that any reference to ChatGPT was not an expression of opinion on the merits of the case and it was only intended to present a broader worldview on the bail jurisprudence.

According to the Indian Express report, before passing the order on the bail plea, the bench had asked the AI tool, “What is the jurisprudence on bail when the assailants assaulted with cruelty?”

As per the detailed order of the HC, mentioned in the report, the ChatGPT response, stated that the “jurisprudence on bail for cases where the assailants have assaulted with cruelty will depend on the specific circumstances of the case and the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction where the case is being tried.”

The text from ChatGPT further mentioned that if the assailants have been charged with a violent crime that involves cruelty, they may be considered a danger to the community and a flight risk. In such cases, the judge may refrain from granting bail or set the bail amount very high to make sure that the defendant appears in court without fail and does not pose a threat to public safety.

The response further mentioned that the severity of the assault, the defendant's criminal history, and the evidence against them will be factors to consider before granting bail.

The Punjab government had opposed the plea of the petitioner’s counsel in which they argued that the accused was entitled to bail on grounds of parity. The bench dismissed the bail plea after hearing the arguments.