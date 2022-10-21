In a first, Metaverse for worldwide law enforcement launched by Interpol

By CNBCTV18.com

Interpol, the international police cooperation and crime control organization, has launched the first Metaverse for law enforcement officials (LEO). The new virtual reality will be aimed at increasing cooperation between LEOs and their international counterparts.

The organisation launched the new Metaverse during its 90th General Assembly currently being held in New Delhi.

“For many, the Metaverse seems to herald an abstract future, but the issues it raises are those that have always motivated Interpol — supporting our member countries to fight crime and making the world, virtual or not, safer for those who inhabit it,” said Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock.

Users could enter the fully-formed Metaverse in digital avatars as they made their way through Interpol’s Lyon-based headquarters. They could interact with each other and even take training courses on forensic investigation and other policing capabilities.

The new demonstration highlights how the Metaverse could be a great boon for law enforcement but also poses new risks and threats.

While Metaverse can allow for greater collaboration, increased capacity building, dissemination of knowledge, greater engagement and more, it can also allow for crimes like crimes against children, data theft, money laundering, financial fraud, counterfeiting, ransomware, phishing, and sexual assault and harassment to happen with greater ease.

What makes matters complicated is the fact that many crimes committed digitally may not be considered as crimes.

“By identifying these risks from the outset, we can work with stakeholders to shape the necessary governance frameworks and cut off future criminal markets before they are fully formed,” Madan Oberoi, Interpol’s Executive Director of Technology and Innovation, explained.

The organisation also announced that it will be creating an expert group on the Metaverse which would represent the LEO view on security and safety in the Metaverse at a global stage.

