Technology
In a first, Apple patent hints at touchscreen MacBook
Updated : January 18, 2020 03:23 PM IST
The patent is filed under the US Patent No 20200019367 titled "Cross-Device Interactions."
Earlier, Craig Federighi the senior vice president of Apple said the company has decided against producing a touchscreen Mac.
