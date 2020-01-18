#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

In a first, Apple patent hints at touchscreen MacBook

Updated : January 18, 2020 03:23 PM IST

The patent is filed under the US Patent No 20200019367 titled "Cross-Device Interactions."
Earlier, Craig Federighi the senior vice president of Apple said the company has decided against producing a touchscreen Mac.
In a first, Apple patent hints at touchscreen MacBook
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Over 1,000 drones registered in 2 days, deadline ends January 31

Over 1,000 drones registered in 2 days, deadline ends January 31

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV