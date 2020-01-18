In 2019, global used smartphone market to reach 206 million units
Updated : January 18, 2020 02:53 PM IST
The used smartphone shipments will reach 332.9 million units in 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6 percent from 2018 to 2023.
This growth can be attributed to an uptick in demand for used smartphones that offer considerable savings compared with new models.
IDC expects the deployment of 5G networks and smartphones to impact the used market as smartphone owners begin to trade in their 4G smartphones for the promise of high-performing 5G device
