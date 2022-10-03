Ericsson demonstrates 5G use cases across sectors at the IMC 2022

By Pihu Yadav

Mini "5G is powering exciting possibilities and creating never-seen-before opportunities for people and businesses. Its launch in the country will also play a key role in realising the government’s Digital India vision," Ericsson said in a statement.

On the second day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, Ericsson showcased various 5G use cases that it claims will “enable an exciting future, help unlock never seen possibilities, redefine businesses and pioneer a sustainable future”.

Here are some of the use cases that were demonstrated:

IMMERSIVE CONSUMER EXPERIENCES

Cloud gaming:

Mobile cloud gaming is an early use case opportunity enabled by network slicing. This is because slicing can provide gamers with the guarantee of the performance needed for a good user experience. This demonstration deep dives into how mobile operators can take on mobile cloud gaming and better utilize network slicing.

Holographic Communications: Holographic Communication enables fully immersive, real-time, 3D experiences that can be built with consumer-grade mobile devices over 5G while providing a greater sense of spatial awareness, proximity, and presence. With holographic technology closely replicating face-to-face interaction, it opens up a wide variety of applications for the general public as well as for industries such as manufacturing, utilities, and education.

ENTERPRISE

5G Remote Driving: From operating machines in a manufacturing facility to connecting supply chain with trucks on the road to remote controlled/autonomous machines, connectivity is fundamental to enabling next-generation Enterprise use cases. According to Ericsson, 5G remote drive/operations will help to avoid sending staff to potentially dangerous zones. The demonstration allows people to drive a small vehicle that is in Stockholm over a commercial 5G network.

AI FOR INDUSTRY

Edge AI Camera: There are many use cases in safety, security and sustainability that benefit from Computer vision though the costs of transmitting video data to central servers in the cloud or a data centre for processing can be prohibitive. The Edge AI Camera claims to solve that problem by performing the processing in the camera enabling real-time interventions.

Smart Rice in the Metaverse: Agriculture and especially rice production is a key priority for the nation, and Ericsson says that it will demonstrate how the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Virtual Reality can come together to provide and test innovative solutions.

CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED

Fixed Wireless Access: While wired services require the laying of expensive cabling, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) can provide an efficient and scalable alternative. FWA can help bridge the digital divide, surpass consumer expectations, and drive monetisation.

HEALTHCARE

Connected Ambulance: The use case demonstrates an urgent medical assistance intervention for a critical patient/accident victim while being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. “In this simulation, the emergency technician wears HoloLens glasses that transmit everything to the doctor and simultaneously receive instructions from him thus, enabling much more specialized and real-time assistance,” Ericsson said in a statement.