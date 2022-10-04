    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    IMC 2022: CloudConnect showcases communications and cloud telephony services

    CloudConnect, an Indian Virtual Network Operator, showcased its Unified Communications and Cloud Telephony services at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. According to the company, the services are aimed at the MSME sector to allow them to shift into the transformative digital new age and to draw on the broad benefits of operational ease, efficiencies and automated processes.
    IMC is one of the largest telecom, media, and technology forums in Asia, which aims to encourage leadership participation from across the globe and facilitate meaningful dialogue to strengthen existing technology and precipitate future goals to boost productivity in the sector. The inauguration of the event also saw the official launch of 5G services in India on Saturday by the Prime Minister and was attended by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and other telecom industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla.
    Speaking about the event, Gokul Tandon, Group Executive Chairman, CloudConnect Communications said, “We are delighted to participate and present our services to the existing and potential consumers at one of India’s largest telecom forums. Expanding our business outreach, we are hopeful to engage with the best of minds in the industry and lead the conversation on telecom and related topics to yield fruitful conclusions.”
    CloudConnect's solutions provide for an engagement-enabled digital presence, a uni-platform control console, sales-force management, and intelligence-embedded processes. The company gives access to 21st-century enterprise communication systems such as PBX on Mobile, CloudConnect Center, IP Phone Solutions, Unified Communications, and Customised Business Communication Solutions to enterprises.
    India Mobile Congress

