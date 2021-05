Some photos of yet-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy F52 5G have started doing the rounds on the internet, along with its alleged price tag. The images of the phone have been leaked on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

Samsung so far has not shared any information about the Galaxy F52 5G officially.

The leaked images show a rear quad-camera set-up, housed in a rectangular module, and a front hole-punch cut-out at the top right corner. The model in the images has a white back panel, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grill at the bottom.

According to Gadgets 360, a tipster on Weibo, who goes by the pseudonym, Instant Digital (translated), has shared that the Galaxy F52 5G will cost CNY 1,999, roughly Rs 22,900.

Expected specifications

Last month, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F52 5G appeared on certification website TENAA, which has already certified the phone in China.

According to an updated TENAA listing for the Galaxy F52 5G, the phone will run Android 11 out of the box with OneUI 3.1. The smartphone will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor. It will have 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will also have a microSD card option, allowing the storage expansion up to 2TB.

The Galaxy F52 5G could have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ TFT display with a 1080×2408 pixels resolution. The TENAA listing also suggests that the Samsung smartphone may feature dual-SIM slots.

The 164.63mm×76.3mm×8.7mm device could weigh 199 grams.

As per the text engraved beside the camera module, it will come with a 64-megapixel main primary camera. The selfie camera might be 16MP.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy could be powered by a 4,350mAh battery capacity (typical capacity: 4,500mAh).

As per Mysmartprice, 3C certification earlier disclosed that the Galaxy F52 5G would offer support for up to 25W fast charging (9.0V,2.77A). As far as colour options are concerned, the Galaxy F52 5G could be available in dark blue, gray and white.

Since there’s no physical fingerprint sensor at the back, it is expected to come with an in-display sensor.

A listing by Bluetooth SIG, another certification website, has suggested that the phone will come with Bluetooth v5.1.

Price

In February, the Samsung Galaxy F62 was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 23,999. Hence, the leaked price of the Galaxy F52 5G of around Rs 23,000 seems probable.