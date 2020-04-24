Technology IIT-Ropar researchers develop remote device to detect COVID-19 symptoms Updated : April 24, 2020 04:30 PM IST InfraRed Thermography (IRT) involves the mapping of the thermal profiles of people to estimate their health condition. IRT plays a vital role in safe, fast and remote screening of (COVID-19) suspects with symptoms like fever, tiredness, shortness of breath, a runny nose, IIT-Ropar said in a statement. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365