IIT-Ropar researchers develop remote device to detect COVID-19 symptoms

IIT researchers say they have developed a remote-controlled device to detect COVID-19 symptoms by mapping the body temperature, offering healthcare personnel a safer alternative to hand-held devices.

The Infrared Vision System monitors the infrared radiation emanating from the human face to decide whether the person has fever or not. It has the decision-making capability to detect suspects based on the relative body temperature, which makes the screening process at railway stations, airports, bus stands, cinema halls and malls risk-free, the researchers at IIT-Ropar say.

The device takes an infrared image of the face and decides within two seconds whether the person is a suspect case or healthy. The image captured during the screening can be uploaded to the processing unit without wire, they say.

It will automatically detect whether a person is suffering from fever or cold and it will tell whether it is a suspect case or a healthy case, Ravibabu Mulaveesala, associate professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Ropar, said.

InfraRed Thermography (IRT) involves the mapping of the thermal profiles of people to estimate their health condition.

IRT plays a vital role in safe, fast and remote screening of (COVID-19) suspects with symptoms like fever, tiredness, shortness of breath, a runny nose, IIT-Ropar said in a statement.

The Infrared Vision System measures a wide range of temperatures with a pixel resolution of160X120. The device is portable, economical, safe and has decision-making ability without human intervention, the researchers say.

It is compact and its weight is not more than 400gm, said Ravibabu.

The prototype is ready for clinical trials and IIT-Ropar invites medical industry experts for clinical trials," he added.