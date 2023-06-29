CNBC TV18
IIT Roorkee scientists help discover humming of universe through gravitational waves

Jun 29, 2023

Such waves are expected to originate from a large number of dancing monster black hole pairs, crores of times heavier than our Sun.

A team of researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) has helped find evidence of a constant humming of the universe due to gravitational waves for the first time ever.

An international team of astronomers from India, Japan and Europe has recently published the results from monitoring nature’s best clocks, pulsars using six of the world's most sensitive radio telescopes, including India’s largest telescope, uGMRT.
These results provide scintillating evidence for the relentless vibrations of the fabric of our universe caused by ultra-low frequency gravitational waves. Such waves are expected to originate from a large number of dancing monster black hole pairs, crores of times heavier than our Sun. The team’s results are a crucial milestone in opening a new, astrophysically-rich window in the gravitational wave spectrum.
