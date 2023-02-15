IIT Guwahati transfers its free-space optical communication system to telcos for wireless error-free data transmission

The research team has experimentally proven that text and image transmission may occur without distortion both inside and outside of a lab, even when there is turbulence.

A Novel Free-Space Optical Communication System was recently transferred from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati to Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The communication system reportedly uses wavefront modulated light beams, instead of using optical fibre for wireless error-free data transmission.

The technology was created by Dr Santanu Konwar, an assistant professor in the department of physics at Abhayapuri College in Assam, and Professor Bosanta Ranjan Boruah from the physics department at IIT Guwahati. A US patent issued on June 2, 2020, a Japanese patent issued on December 23, 2021, and a Korean patent issued on December 28, 2022, all cover the technology.

Professor Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, said, “Free space optical communication is likely to play a crucial role in the coming days both in case of indoor applications and outdoor especially in the defence sector. We will be looking forward to meeting the challenges as our technology is adapted to serve society.”