IIT Bombay and Microsoft join hands to empower tech startups

Select startups also get the opportunity to be a part of the Azure community program and other ongoing developer campaigns by Microsoft like the Azure Developer League, Azure Blogathon, Hackathons, Open Hacks, and Imagine Cup.
Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), the umbrella organisation at IIT Bombay for fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing tech startups, announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Microsoft to support SINE startups. The collaboration is said to be in line with SINE’s vision to provide an environment to translate knowledge and innovation in creating successful entrepreneurs.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
As a part of this collaboration, SINE and Microsoft will reportedly explore opportunities that will help startups at SINE avail benefits of Microsoft software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training and skilling on Azure, along with mentor networks. This collaboration will further help startups get exclusive access to Microsoft’s leadership, industry experts Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders. Microsoft and SINE will also work together to select and onboard startups to Founder’s Hub.
Select startups also get the opportunity to be a part of the Azure community program and other ongoing developer campaigns by Microsoft like the Azure Developer League, Azure Blogathon, Hackathons, Open Hacks, and Imagine Cup.
Also Read: Apple supplier Foxconn offers staff $1,400 to leave after hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant
Poyni Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, SINE said, “SINE is excited to join hands with Microsoft to help startups working in the technology domain. With more and more focus shifting towards cloud-based technology solutions across different sectors, Microsoft’s history and experience of being the leading global technology giant will surely benefit our startups and we hope they can leverage this partnership to the fullest.”
Himani Agrawal, Country Head, Azure, Microsoft India said, “Microsoft Azure platform hosts a wide array of products and cloud services which can help startups solve today’s challenges and design solutions for the future. We are thrilled to collaborate with SINE, IIT Bombay to empower startups to harness the power of the cloud, enabling them to turn meaningful innovation into actionable results.”
Microsoft will also provide startups at SINE access to flexible, scalable resources (API Integration with GitHub, visits to Microsoft Tech Center in Bengaluru to demonstrate tech value and scheduled in-person/online sessions. Furthermore, they can avail access to Microsoft ISV – Independent Software Vendors, and opportunities to work with Microsoft, and list on the Microsoft Marketplace).
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!