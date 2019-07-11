If you have WhatsApp, Opera Mini, Flipkart apps, your Android phone may be infected with a virus

Agent Smith virus has infected over 25 million Android phones across the world of which over 15 million (over 1.5 crore) are in India.

The malware was found out by researchers at security firm Check Point, who have found that it currently uses its broad access to the devices’ resources to show fraudulent ads for financial gain but could easily be used for far more intrusive and harmful purposes such as banking credential theft and eavesdropping.

According to Check Point Research, Agent Smith mostly spreads through third-party app stores like 9Apps, while Google's Play store is regulated in a better way, something that makes it difficult -- but not impossible -- for malicious code or virus-like Agent Smith to spread on Android phones.

The malware looks for apps like WhatsApp, Opera Mini, or Flipkart, and then injects their code and prevents them from being updated.