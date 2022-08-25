IESA launches summit aimed at strengthening semiconductors industry

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini McKinsey says that the semiconductor industry is projected to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030. In light of that IESA launched Electronics and Semiconductors Startup Summit on Thursday.

In a bid to strengthen the electronics and semiconductors entrepreneurial ecosystem, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) launched the first chapter of the Electronics and Semiconductors Startup Summit on Thursday.

Through this, IESA said that it aims to bring innovators, successful entrepreneurs, investors and government agencies on a single platform to promote and strengthen the electronics and semiconductors startup world.

According to Ruchir Dixit, VP & Country Manager, Siemens EDA, and IESA EC member, this comes post a McKinsey report that suggested that the global semiconductor industry — worth about $600 million in 2021 — is expected to become a trillion-dollar sector by 2030. About 70 percent of this growth is predicted to be driven by just three industries — automotive, computation and data storage, and wireless.

The report also said that the strongest-growing segment is likely to be automotive, where we could see a tripling of demand, fueled by applications such as autonomous driving and e-mobility. Growth of four to six percent in the computation and the data-storage market could be fueled by demand for servers to support applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. In the wireless segment, meanwhile, smartphones could account for the majority of expansion, amid a shift from lower-tier to mid-tier segments in emerging markets and backed by growth in 5G. This is where brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo come in.

McKinsey urges industry leaders to focus strategically on R&D, factories, and sourcing, and to apply the lessons of the modelling to unlock areas of opportunity.