IESA inaugurates its 17th Vision Summit with over 80 speakers and 100 exhibitors

By Pihu Yadav

Mini A two-day event, the summit is scheduled for October 12 and 13, at the Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru with the theme “Roadmap for making India the Electronics & Semiconductor Nation in this decade”.

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the countru's leading industry association for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, announced the 17th edition of its Vision Summit & India Embedded Electronics Show on Wednesday. A two-day event, the summit will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru. This year's there is 'Roadmap for making India the Electronics & Semiconductor Nation in this decade'

The current edition will be the first in-person event in two years — having been conducted virtually because of the pandemic. According to IESA, the annual event will feature a line-up of over 80 speakers including 50 global leaders, experts, strategists, and policymakers, bringing them together on a single platform. The emphasis will be to discuss the future of the electronics and semiconductor industry

Over the course of two days, the summit is said to comprise discussions that will include multiple stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders on various subjects including emerging geo-political situations, sustainable business continuity in ESDM, next-generation automotive electronics, and electronics and semiconductor skill development in India, amongst others.

The event will also seek participation from more than 100 exhibitors showcasing global and domestic brands, startups, and MSMEs in the ESDM sector including startups being incubated by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MeitY Startup hub.

K Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President, IESA, said on the occasion, “The ESDM industry in India is growing at an unprecedented pace, fuelled by strong policy support, huge investments by public and private stakeholders, and a spike in demand for electronic products."

The sector is expected to reach a valuation of $220 billion by 2025, and $300 billion by 2030. "Which is why we at IESA believe that this decade is growing to prove crucial for India’s standing in the global ESDM scenario."