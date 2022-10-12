    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    IESA inaugurates its 17th Vision Summit with over 80 speakers and 100 exhibitors

    IESA inaugurates its 17th Vision Summit with over 80 speakers and 100 exhibitors

    IESA inaugurates its 17th Vision Summit with over 80 speakers and 100 exhibitors
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Mini

    A two-day event, the summit is scheduled for October 12 and 13, at the Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru with the theme “Roadmap for making India the Electronics & Semiconductor Nation in this decade”.

    The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the countru's leading industry association for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, announced the 17th edition of its Vision Summit & India Embedded Electronics Show on Wednesday. A two-day event, the summit will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru. This year's there is 'Roadmap for making India the Electronics & Semiconductor Nation in this decade'
    The current edition will be the first in-person event in two years — having been conducted virtually because of the pandemic. According to IESA, the annual event will feature a line-up of over 80 speakers including 50 global leaders, experts, strategists, and policymakers, bringing them together on a single platform.  The emphasis will be to discuss the future of the electronics and semiconductor industry.
    Over the course of two days, the summit is said to comprise discussions that will include multiple stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders on various subjects including emerging geo-political situations, sustainable business continuity in ESDM, next-generation automotive electronics, and electronics and semiconductor skill development in India, amongst others.
    Also Read: Intel may layoff thousands to cut costs amid demand slowdown: Report
    The event will also seek participation from more than 100 exhibitors showcasing global and domestic brands, startups, and MSMEs in the ESDM sector including startups being incubated by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MeitY Startup hub.
    K Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President, IESA, said on the occasion, “The ESDM industry in India is growing at an unprecedented pace, fuelled by strong policy support, huge investments by public and private stakeholders, and a spike in demand for electronic products."
    The sector is expected to reach a valuation of $220 billion by 2025, and $300 billion by 2030. "Which is why we at IESA believe that this decade is growing to prove crucial for India’s standing in the global ESDM scenario."
    IESA also added that the Vision Summit 2022 will provide time and space for startups and companies to announce new products and services, re-position their brands and communicate new strategies to stakeholders and customers.
    Also Read: Meta unveils its much-hyped $1,500 VR headset at Meta Connect 2022
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    electronicsExhibitionSemiconductor

    Previous Article

    As the semiconductor manufacturing grows globally, improvements in design must keep up: Report

    Next Article

    Apple, Samsung to roll out software update in December to unlock 5G bands in India

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng