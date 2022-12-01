English
technology News

IEEE-EPS partners with IESA to inaugurate the first workshop on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

IEEE-EPS partners with IESA to inaugurate the first workshop on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

IEEE-EPS partners with IESA to inaugurate the first workshop on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging
By Pihu Yadav  Dec 1, 2022 2:48:49 PM IST (Published)

The workshop is expected to act as a catalyst to address the needs of the semiconductor industry which is expanding to manufacturing, education, and collaborative research.

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, announced that they inaugurated the first Semiconductor Packaging Workshop on Thursday. A two-day event — the workshop will be conducted in association with IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (IEEE-EPS), USA — has been organised on December 1 and December 2, at the Taj MG Road, Bengaluru.

The workshop is said to foster innovation in the semiconductor packaging segment by enabling chip designers in the country to venture beyond designing, into packaging, a key focus that the IESA shares with the IEEE-EPS India chapter. The workshop is expected to act as a catalyst to address the needs of the semiconductor industry which is expanding to manufacturing, education, and collaborative research.
The event is also expected to witness participation from global leaders and professionals from the industry, members of academia, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and students from various disciplines, including electrical, thermal, mechanical and materials engineering.
Also Read: India becomes biggest smartwatch market in third quarter 2022 with 171% yearly growth
Commenting on the workshop, K, Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President, of India Electronics & Semiconductor Association said, “The pervasiveness of semiconductor is well understood now not only by the makers of consumer electronics and telecommunication systems but by almost all user segments — be it automotive, healthcare, education, or IT Infrastructure. India has made its intent clear to become a global semiconductor manufacturing destination as envisaged by the Prime Minister of India."
He also added that while our country has made good strides in semiconductor design, it is now taking the next critical steps in semiconductor wafer manufacturing and assembly, test packaging etc. "Working together, IEEE- EPS and IESA are bringing this workshop to the technologists of India for the first time. It has the top-ranking global industry professionals and academia coming together to give a deep insight on the most advanced developments on chip level and system level packaging."
“The IEEE-EPS IESA Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Workshop 2022 will provide the participants with an opportunity to ideate, interact and network with leading researchers and industry leaders. The event is open to all, and interested people can secure their entry through prior registration by paying a nominal fee,” a statement from the association read.
Also Read: Bank of Baroda announces winners of hackathon held in collaboration with Microsoft
