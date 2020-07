Bengaluru-based startup IDSign, a new-age verifiable digital ID and signing platform, on Wednesday announced the formal launch of its brand and its mobile- based application.

Incepted in 2018, IDSign aims to provide solution for identity management, digital verification and digital signing in India. The venture claims, it is the first company in India accredited as ‘Certifying Authority’ by the Government of India, with mobile-first approach.

IDSign offers built-in security, adhered to Global PKI that would be upgraded to FIDO standards in future, claims the venture. Biggest USP of the platform is enabling users to onboard themselves digitally without any contact. IDSign will be first such company with app-based approach where users can onboard themselves, sign documents and verify their ID in a single application in a seamless fashion.

Currently, IDSign’s app is available for windows, Android for beta users and it is expected to be available for iOS users within a month.

It enables mobile users to sign any document digitally or use mobile as a primary ID that can be verifiable by the platform and ability to sign all business-related documents, agreements and filings with tax and other authorities at their fingertips.

The company says, IDSign’s mobile-first approach elevates the process and experience of digital signing from desktops to a mobile platform.

Naveen Chava, CEO of IDSign, said, “Since our inception, we have invested a quality time in understanding industry gaps, developing suitable techniques, product testing, as well as securing necessary approvals from regulatory bodies for our novel app.”

“If you see, the global identity and digital signing market is poised to reach $100 billion by 2021. The India market is still at a nascent stage but holds a lot of promises with developments happening around digital Bharat and Make-in-India. The current pandemic has taught us to adapt to the ‘new normal’ life.”

“By bringing, digital signing to mobile and on-boarding completely paperless, IDSign is set to take lead into the sector covering areas like regulatory filings, business agreements, HR agreements, healthcare and so on.”

The company also aim to tap into healthcare, logistics, e-commerce, retail, etc., which need same solution to help them take the user experience to the next level.