4 in 5 Indian organisations will either scale up or achieve RPA deployment by 2025: IDC survey

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The survey also highlighted that 90 percent of Indian organisations today do not have an enterprise-wide RPA program in place despite recognising the importance and benefits.

UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, on Wednesday announced the results of the IDC APJ Automation Survey 2022, commissioned by UiPath, revealing that 84 percent of Indian organisations will scale up their robotic process automation (RPA) initiatives or achieve an enterprise-wide RPA deployment by 2025. The survey also highlighted that 90 percent of Indian organisations today do not have an enterprise-wide RPA program in place despite recognising the importance and benefits.

The survey polled organisations in nine countries across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), including Australia, China, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. It examined the level of automation maturity for APJ organisations, and how enterprises can scale automation to achieve business growth and outcomes. Fundamentally, 88 percent of the organisations in India agree that automation will be a critical requirement for business excellence, customer experience, and competitive success within the next three years.

The new survey also found that automation has become an important accelerator as enterprises look to achieve exponential growth.

Indian organisations to accelerate automation investments in the next three years

Between 2020 and 2021, automation spending has continued to accelerate as 82 percent of the organisations in India have increased spending. Further indicating the growing prioritisation for automation, 32 percent of the Indian organisations have increased automation spending by 20 percent. The top business priorities for implementing automation include improving operational efficiencies, delivering effective customer experiences, and streamlining processes.

Additionally, with the growing significance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability, there is a massive upsurge expected in APJ organisations to garner automation investments for related use cases. About 16 percent of the Indian organisations will automate ESG and sustainability use cases next.

Paradigm shift to Intelligent Process Automation

About 65 percent of the Indian organisations intend to use Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) in over 30 percent of the total deployments in the next three years. Given that the IPA Software market in APJ is estimated to grow to $5.5 billion in 2025, this highlights the necessity and potential to go beyond RPA to achieve comprehensive end-to-end process automation at scale.

Lack of skilled talent hampers enterprise-wide scaling of automation

However, the talent crunch has become a significant business challenge as many APJ organisations point to the shortage of automation skills and talent as the top challenge they face in scaling automation. As many as 74 percent of the organisations in India said that finding automation skills and talent is their top challenge. As a result, 50 percent said that the availability of skilled automation talent and strong implementation partners’ support are key when selecting automation solutions, while 84 percent said they look out for end-to-end enterprise-grade solutions with modern and modular architecture.

Citizen-led development and training become hygiene needs in the future of work

Across India, 38 percent of organisations already have non-IT domain employees involved in automating aspects of their work in 2022, while 40 percent plan to get their employees involved. In APJ, the banking and insurance industry is leading the pack, with 56 percent of non-IT domain employees already involved in automation, followed by the telecommunications and retail sectors.