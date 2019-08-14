Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
IBM, Tata Communications join US tech platform's governing council

Updated : August 14, 2019 08:28 AM IST

Backed by Digital Currency Group and hedge fund BlockTower Capital, Hedera raised $124 million in August last year amid a slumping cryptocurrency market.
Cryptocurrencies though made a huge comeback earlier this year, led by bitcoin, which has soared more than 200 percent so far in 2019.
Hedera aims to have 39 members of the governing council. Aside from IBM and Tata, the other members include Nomura Holdings Inc and Deutsche Telekom AG.
