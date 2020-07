Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Shri Arvind Krishna via video conferencing today. IBM shared the company’s ‘huge investment’ plans in India and expressed confidence in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

This meet comes in a week after Google chief Sundar Pichai announced that the tech giant’s plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore, which translates to approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years through its India Digitization Fund. Out of this fund, the tech giant has will invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 percent stake in RIL's technology arm.

During this meeting with IBM, PM Modi highlighted that this is a great time to invest in India. He said that the country is welcoming and supporting investments taking place in the tech sector. CNBC-Tv18 has reached out to IBM to decode the details of this plans and awaiting response.

He noted that while the world is witnessing slowdown, FDI inflow in India is increasing. He said that the country is moving forward with the vision of a self-sufficient India so that a globally competent and disruption resilient local supply chain can be developed.