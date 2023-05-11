IBLA: Salil Parekh's Infosys wins big with Outstanding Company award

Parekh has been instrumental in the successful journey of Infosys, even during the tough period of COVID-19 crisis. He will continue as the CEO and MD of the IT giant till March 31, 2027.

Salil Parekh, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, has over three decades of experience in the IT industry and is currently leading one of India's big four IT companies.

With an impeccable track record of leading transformations and innovations in the IT industry for over three decades Parekh has been instrumental in the successful journey of Infosys, even during the tough period of COVID-19 crisis. Infosys saw exponential growth compared to the big four IT companies in India and even bagged large deals from global clients during the pandemic period.

Salil Parekh has a degree in master of engineering in computer science and mechanical engineering from Cornell University, New York. Before that he completed his bachelor of technology degree in aeronautical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Before Infosys, Parekh served as a member of the group executive board at another IT giant, Capgemini.

There, he held several leadership positions for 25 years and was responsible for overseeing a business cluster comprising Sogeti (technology & engineering services division), cloud infrastructure services, and application services (North America, UK, Asia).

He was responsible for the strategy and execution of these businesses, and he set the direction for growth, enabling rapid client adoption.

Parekh also served as the chairman of the company's North America Executive Council.

He played a very important role in the North American growth of the company and turnaround strategy of the company and helped set up the offshore capabilities.