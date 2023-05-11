English
IBLA: Salil Parekh's Infosys wins big with Outstanding Company award

May 11, 2023

Parekh has been instrumental in the successful journey of Infosys, even during the tough period of COVID-19 crisis. He will continue as the CEO and MD of the IT giant till March 31, 2027.

Salil Parekh, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, has over three decades of experience in the IT industry and is currently leading one of India's big four IT companies.

Parekh, has been the CEO and MD of Infosys since Jan 2018 and last year he was reappointed for another five-year term. He will continue as the CEO and MD of the IT giant till March 31, 2027.


With an impeccable track record of leading transformations and innovations in the IT industry for over three decades Parekh has been instrumental in the successful journey of Infosys, even during the tough period of COVID-19 crisis. Infosys saw exponential growth compared to the big four IT companies in India and even bagged large deals from global clients during the pandemic period.

