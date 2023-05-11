IBLA 2023: NPCI chief Dilip Asbe, who revolutionised digital payments with UPI, wins award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India

hometechnology NewsIBLA 2023: NPCI chief Dilip Asbe, who revolutionised digital payments with UPI, wins award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India

May 11, 2023

Before joining NPCI, Asbe held the position of chief technology officer at Prizm Payments Services, where he contributed to the growth of the organisation for nearly two years.

Dilip Asbe, a seasoned business leader in the electronic payments industry, was conferred the award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India at the 18th edition of the India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai on Thursday.

Asbe currently holds the prestigious position of managing director and CEO at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). With over two decades of experience, Abse has played a pivotal role in bringing radical changes to the digital payments ecosystem in India.


Over the past five years, he has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of NPCI, the apex body created by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that facilitates digital payments for participating members.

Under his leadership, NPCI has achieved remarkable milestones and revolutionised the online payment ecosystem in the country.

Prior to his current position, Asbe held various key roles at NPCI, showcasing his expertise and commitment to the industry. He served as the chief operating officer for over four years, from July 2013 to January 2018. During this tenure, he played a vital role in spearheading operational strategies and ensuring seamless transaction processing systems.

Before joining NPCI, Asbe held the position of chief technology officer at Prizm Payments Services, where he contributed to the growth of the organisation for nearly two years. He also served as the director of technology for Asia Pacific at Euronet Worldwide for five years and nine months. At Euronet, he was responsible for infrastructure management, implementation, and support, as well as driving global development initiatives.

Asbe's expertise in the electronic payment industry spans various domains. He has a deep understanding of cards, including debit cards, prepaid cards, and credit cards, along with channels such as ATMs, POS, kiosks, and mobile platforms. Additionally, his knowledge extends to real-time transaction processing systems, financial switch technology, and operations and back-office management.

Asbe holds a master of science (MSc) degree in management from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He completed his bachelor of engineering (BE) from Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering in Mumbai.

With his extensive experience, technical acumen, and strategic vision, Dilip Asbe continues to drive innovation and transformation in the digital payments landscape. Under his leadership, NPCI is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India's financial ecosystem and fostering a cashless society.

First Published: May 11, 2023 7:14 PM IST
