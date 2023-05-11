IBLA 2023: NPCI chief Dilip Asbe, who revolutionised digital payments with UPI, wins award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India

Before joining NPCI, Asbe held the position of chief technology officer at Prizm Payments Services, where he contributed to the growth of the organisation for nearly two years.

Dilip Asbe, a seasoned business leader in the electronic payments industry, was conferred the award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India at the 18th edition of the India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai on Thursday.

Asbe currently holds the prestigious position of managing director and CEO at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). With over two decades of experience, Abse has played a pivotal role in bringing radical changes to the digital payments ecosystem in India.