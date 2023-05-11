English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsIBLA 2023: NPCI chief Dilip Asbe, who revolutionised digital payments with UPI, wins award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India

IBLA 2023: NPCI chief Dilip Asbe, who revolutionised digital payments with UPI, wins award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India

IBLA 2023: NPCI chief Dilip Asbe, who revolutionised digital payments with UPI, wins award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 7:31:16 PM IST (Updated)

Before joining NPCI, Asbe held the position of chief technology officer at Prizm Payments Services, where he contributed to the growth of the organisation for nearly two years.

Dilip Asbe, a seasoned business leader in the electronic payments industry, was conferred the award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India at the 18th edition of the India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai on Thursday.

Asbe currently holds the prestigious position of managing director and CEO at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). With over two decades of experience, Abse has played a pivotal role in bringing radical changes to the digital payments ecosystem in India.


Over the past five years, he has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of NPCI, the apex body created by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that facilitates digital payments for participating members.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X