I-T Department raids Huawei's Gurugram, Bengaluru offices

The Income-Tax Department is conducting raids at Chinese company Huawei’s premises in Gurugram and Bengaluru, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

According to the sources mentioned above, the search operations were launched on Tuesday at both the locations.

The search operations, which are currently underway, were initiated on the alleged concealment of income by Huawei, said the sources, who did not want to be named.

As part of a tax evasion probe against the company, its Indian businesses and overseas transactions, the officials have accessed financial documents, account books and company records, said a report by NDTV, adding that some records have been seized.

However, Huawei has said it was "firmly compliant" with the law in the country.

"We have been informed of the visit of Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related Government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company was quoted as saying in the report.