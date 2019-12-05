Huge political interference in Microsoft's Pentagon win, alleges AWS CEO
Updated : December 05, 2019 11:16 AM IST
Amazon's Cloud arm has already filed a lawsuit in the Court of Federal Claims challenging the Department of Defence's move to award the JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure) contract to Microsoft.
Jassy targeted Microsoft, criticising its licensing practices and making a pitch for open-source Linux operating system over Windows.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more