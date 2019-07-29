Business
Huawei's foldable smartphone 'Mate X' still being optimised
Updated : July 29, 2019 02:47 PM IST
Mate X is still undergoing optimization to meet the company's stringent and high-quality requirements.
Huawei Mate X has passed 3C certification and network access license.
The smartphone, when unfolded, measures in at 8-inch while the Samsung Galaxy Fold's display is 7.3-inch.
