Huawei's foldable smartphone 'Mate X' still being optimised

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is still optimising the foldable Mate X smartphone and would not make it public without meeting quality requirements, the company's director of consumer business mobile phones He Gang has said.

According to the executive, Mate X is still undergoing optimization to meet the company's stringent and high-quality requirements.

"It's actually taking a lot longer and is requiring more effort than initially anticipated. And if it doesn't meet those requirements, we won't put out the phone,' Gang was quoted as saying in a Chinese portal news.mydrivers.com.

After extensive tests, Huawei Mate X has passed 3C certification and network access license.

The smartphone, when unfolded, measures in at 8-inch while the Samsung Galaxy Fold's display is 7.3-inch. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inch and 4.6-inch, respectively.

The device is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor that features 2 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, 2 cores clocked at 1.92GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with 8GB RAM.

The phone runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4,500mh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

Samsung announced last week that it would release the Galaxy Fold in September in select markets.