Business
Huawei's foldable phone Mate X to hit shelves in September
Updated : August 06, 2019 01:09 PM IST
The Huawei Mate X smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure its durable design after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.
