Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 launched in India for Rs 15,990
Updated : August 01, 2019 04:03 PM IST
While the device would be available for Amazon Prime customers starting August 7, for regular customers the product would be available on Amazon starting from August 8, the company said.
The device offers a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Kirin 710 processor, paired with 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage.
The phone houses a 4,000mAh battery and ships with EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie.
