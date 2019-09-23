Huawei: We are on same page with government on 5G security
Updated : September 23, 2019 09:12 AM IST
As India prepares to roll out 5G spectrum-based field trials and participation of Huawei in this process remain open to question primarily due to security concerns, the Chinese tech giant has said that it shares the "same opinion" as the Indian government that network security is important.
Huawei, which holds more than 2,500 standard essential patents for 5G, is widely recognised as a leader in the fifth-generation cellular technology, but its participation has been under scrutiny in face of allegations of spying on behalf of the Chinese government.
IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament in June that the government has received six proposals for 5G technology trials in India "which includes proposals from China's ZTE and Huawei."
