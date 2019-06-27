Huawei warns against 'politicisation' of innovation, IP
Updated : June 27, 2019 02:00 PM IST
Hit by the US trade ban, Huawei is looking at a massive $30 billion loss in revenue over the next two years, the Chinese smartphone giant's Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said last week, adding that the US President Donald Trump administration's attack on Huawei can't stop it from moving forward.
Huawei just outpaced Apple for the number two spot globally in the smartphone market.
Huawei, which is the world's largest maker of telecom equipment, has also been banned by the US from testing their 5G networks.
