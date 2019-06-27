#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sugar stocks gain 3-19% but production shortfall expected
Global Markets: Asian shares going nowhere as G20 looms large
Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32/$ in early trade
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Business

Huawei warns against 'politicisation' of innovation, IP

Updated : June 27, 2019 02:00 PM IST

Hit by the US trade ban, Huawei is looking at a massive $30 billion loss in revenue over the next two years, the Chinese smartphone giant's Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said last week, adding that the US President Donald Trump administration's attack on Huawei can't stop it from moving forward.
Huawei just outpaced Apple for the number two spot globally in the smartphone market.
Huawei, which is the world's largest maker of telecom equipment, has also been banned by the US from testing their 5G networks.
Huawei warns against 'politicisation' of innovation, IP
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV