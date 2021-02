Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is all set to unveil its next foldable smartphone, Mate X2, on February 22. The news about the unveiling was announced by the tech giant through a post on the company's official page on Weibo.

The foldable smartphone will likely come with the same screen size as its predecessor. However, it will likely carry the Kirin 9000 processor. Further, it will come with additional updates such as upgraded cameras.

The announcement of the company about the unveiling also ends the speculations regarding the fate of the device. Initially set to be launched in 2020 itself, its arrival was affected by the US sanctions against the Chinese manufacturer.

The sanctions which have remained despite the change in presidency in the US would mean that the Chinese firm may not be able to include Google apps and services in the phone. This – a direct result of the US sanctions that target Huawei's supply and production of chipsets as well as memory and other components—will definitely reduce the device's appeal outside China, The Verge reported.

This could be a serious challenge for the success of the device given the fact that the smartphone market in China reportedly saw a 4 percent decline in smartphone shipment last year whereas Huawei saw its market share fall to 22 percent in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 41 percent in the previous quarter.