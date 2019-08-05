Huawei tests smartphone with own operating system, possibly for sale this year
Updated : August 05, 2019 09:57 AM IST
The release of a Hongmeng-powered smartphone would mark a major step for China's Huawei, the world's second-biggest maker of smartphones, as US government actions threaten its access to Google's Android operating system.
Huawei has been at the centre of geopolitical tension between the United States and China since May when President Donald Trump placed the company on an "entity list" that effectively barred American suppliers from selling to the company.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more