Huawei promises smartest 5G phone, but who will be brave enough to buy?
Updated : September 19, 2019 07:42 AM IST
Huawei launches what could be the world's most powerful and feature-packed 5G smartphone on Thursday, but the fate of the device in Europe will hang on whether it can overcome a US ban to give customers the Google software they expect.
The No.2 smartphone maker is caught in the fallout of a trade conflict between Washington and Beijing that analysts say is morphing into a technology cold war. It expects the US ban to cost it $10 billion.
Google, the unit of Silicon Valley tech giant Alphabet says it won't be possible to sell the Mate 30 with licensed Google apps and services, which include the Play Store or popular tools like Gmail or Maps.
