Technology
Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps, says report
Updated : October 02, 2019 01:38 PM IST
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's newly launched Mate 30 devices have lost their access to manually install Google's Android apps, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Security researcher John Wu published a blog post on Tuesday that explained how users of Huawei's Mate 30 Pro were able to manually download and install Google apps, despite a US blacklisting that prohibits the Chinese company from using American components and software.
But in the wake of the revelations, the Mate 30 devices, made to work on new 5G mobile networks, lost their clearance to manually install Android apps, as reported by a number of smartphone experts.
