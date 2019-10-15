TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises 230 points, Nifty above 11,400; Eicher Motors top gainer
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Technology
Business

Huawei Mate X to go on sale this month

Updated : October 15, 2019 12:08 PM IST

The sales of the foldable phone were expected to begin in August but it was delayed by the company.
The company may release two versions of the Mate X, one with the Kirin 980 and the other with the latest Kirin 990 chipset that supports 5G.
Huawei Mate X to go on sale this month
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV