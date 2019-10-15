Business
Huawei Mate X to go on sale this month
Updated : October 15, 2019 12:08 PM IST
The sales of the foldable phone were expected to begin in August but it was delayed by the company.
The company may release two versions of the Mate X, one with the Kirin 980 and the other with the latest Kirin 990 chipset that supports 5G.
