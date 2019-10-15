Huawei Mate X to go on sale this month

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's foldable smartphone Huawei Mate X will go on sale in its home country China by the end of this month.

The sales of the foldable phone were expected to begin in August but it was delayed by the company.

The company may release two versions of the Mate X, one with the Kirin 980 and the other with the latest Kirin 990 chipset that supports 5G, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

After extensive tests, Huawei Mate X has passed 3C certification and network access license.

Huawei Mate X, when unfolded, measures 8-inch while Samsung Galaxy Fold's display is 7.3-inch. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inch and 4.6-inch, respectively.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4,500mh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

Meanwhile, South Korean tech giant Samsung has already launched their foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold in India.

Galaxy Fold units worth Rs 1.65 lakh each were sold out on Friday in flat 30 minutes after pre-bookings were open on the company's official online store in India.