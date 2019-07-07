In association with
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei: Apple my role model on unlocking users' data

Updated : July 07, 2019 06:12 PM IST

Zhengfei stressed that his company will not provide users' data to the Chinese government at any cost, the way Apple does not provide data that may compromise its users' privacy.
The US government has banned Huawei to operate in the country in the interest of national policy, claiming it is hand in glove with the Chinese government.
Sandwiched between the ongoing US-China trade war, Huawei has now been allowed by US President Donald Trump to purchase technology from American companies but the 5G ban is still in place.
