HTC to debut metaverse-focused smartphone on June 28; check details

HTC is all set to launch a new metaverse-focused smartphone under its ‘Viverse’ brand on June 28. Earlier this year HTC launched the Viverse platform that allows users to socialise, hold meetings, and do more in virtual reality (VR). Later, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), HTC said it would launch a high-end smartphone with metaverse-focused features. Now, HTC has released a teaser with a launch date for the device on Twitter with an image showing a phone shape and HTC's Viverse logo.

As per the poster shared by HTC, the upcoming device may integrate its open source metaverse platform called Viveverse. However, no other details are available yet. Reports suggest that HTC's upcoming device will initially debut only in select markets, and probably not in India.

Earlier at this year's MWC, an HTC executive reportedly announced the launch of the company's 'metaverse smartphone' that was set to debut in April. However, the Taipei-based company delayed the announcement. The launch was most likely postponed due to the ongoing supply constraints that are impacting smartphone manufacturers. However, the new teaser has finally confirmed the date of the launch.

At the MWC, HTC showcased its new VR experiences and announced Viverse as the brand to enter the nascent market of metaverse related areas. HTC also launched the VR-based Vive Browser, Vive Connect for simulated experiences, and Vivo Guardian VR tool to help parents, guardians, and teachers safeguard minors entering the immersive world, at the event.

Announcing the brand, Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairperson at HTC, said the Viverse will provide seamless experiences that will be accessible on any device, anywhere. It will be enabled by VR and augmented reality (AR), high-speed connectivity, AI, and blockchain technologies.