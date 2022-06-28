HTC launches metaverse smartphone Desire 22 Pro; here are the details

Metaverse-forcussed smartphones are gaining momentum, with HTC launching HTC Desire 22 Pro on Tuesday. It is an upgrade to the HTC Desire 21 Pro from last year. The smartphone is speculated to launch in India around September.

There has been a lot of hype around the device after HTC claimed that it "combines the experience of mobile phones with virtual reality". It is a part of HTC’s metaverse ecosystem called Viverse. It is being touted as the "perfect companion" to HTC’s recent Vive Flow VR headset. That said, details are hazy on how the headset will work.

According to the company’s Taiwanese site, the Desire 22 Pro will also feature some NFT functionality, with the company saying that it comes with a digital wallet to hold crypto assets. The catch here is that this could be a region-specific feature, as it is not mentioned on any other HTC website.

Priced at £399 in the UK and powered by Snapdragon 695, the phone is a midrange player. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts of 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of storage. The phone is rated IP67 for splash and dust resistance and carries a 4,520 mAh battery with wireless and reverse wireless charging.

