HPE to manufacture $1 billion worth high-volume servers in India

India holds the largest workforce for HPE outside the United States, with its sprawling campus at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru serving as the global hub for many of HPE's product development resources.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Tuesday, July 4, announced its plans to manufacture approximately $1 billion worth of high-volume servers in the first five years of production from India.

In a meeting with the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw , HPE India's SVP and Managing Director Som Satsangi, along with CEO of VVDN Technologies Puneet Agarwal, shared the details of this initiative.

“With a rapidly growing electronic manufacturing ecosystem in India, HPE has partnered with Indian manufacturer VVDN Technologies to manufacture HPE’s products from its plant in Manesar in Haryana. This manufacturing operation will support the growing demand from customers in India and further strengthen and diversify HPE’s global supply chain,” the company said in a statement.