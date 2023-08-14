HP Pavilion x360 14 Review: A reliable, everyday workhorse

The HP Pavilion is a dependable laptop with Intel's 13th Gen i5, a versatile 360-degree hinge, and a crisp touch display. Bang & Olufsen speakers add flavour, while battery life leaves a slight craving. A trusty workhorse that won't spice up your life but gets the job done.

The HP Pavilion x360 is the dal chawal of consumer laptops. What exactly do I mean by this? You know what you get with it, it rarely disappoints, but don't expect it to blow your taste buds away, or in this case, your mind.

HP has been around for longer than I have, and in my experience, has rarely disappointed. The HP Pavilion x360 is not much different. The review unit that I received was a 14-inch model, running on the Intel 13th Gen i5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage — which has more or less become the norm in 2023.

The screen on the device is a Full HD IPS multi-touch panel with very minimal bezels. While it is sharp, it does not get bright enough. Especially, if you’re sitting outdoors or even indoors with bright lighting conditions. The display is also glossy which makes it even harder as the reflective surface makes it a tad difficult to figure out what is going on on the screen. But these are special cases obviously, and on a regular day, the screen looks great and the touch input is the cherry on top, or the tadka in the dal.

The screen also houses a 5MP webcam, which produces decent-looking videos, and also has a shutter to physically well, shutter it. It is always good to have an added layer of security.

What’s more fun is that it also has a 360-degree hinge. That way you can use it in whatever orientation you like. I personally really liked how I could use it in the “tent mode” with the screen facing me. That way the bottom-firing speakers do not get muffled when I rest my laptop on a soft surface. Needless to say, the Bang & Olufsen dual speakers do not disappoint.

The keyboard does its job well and can be easily rated above average. I had no problem typing on it for over eight hours a day. The only downside is the silver keys with white backlight, which is difficult to type on — unless you have exceptional muscle memory — if you have it on during the day. The trackpad, on the other hand, is not bad, to say the least. The size is good, but the feel, not so much. The clicks, I would say are less than consistent, but then again, it does the job. And the touch screen, again, helps in case you don’t want to use the trackpad all the time. So, it’s an overall win.

On a regular workday, where I mostly type and research with over 10 Google Chrome tabs open, along with a few other applications running in the background, the HP Pavilion x360 sailed through. No lags and no heating issues whatsoever — which I would generally expect from an Intel i5 machine.

It also offers several I/O ports, which is great for a laptop that weighs under 1.5 kg. It has one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone jack, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a charging port.

HP claims that the battery life on the device can last almost nine hours but for me, it was a little over five hours. As long as you have a charging port nearby, the battery life should not be a problem. The lightweight of the laptop makes it easy for you to carry it around, even if it is for a full day.

So, when I say dal chawal, this is what I mean — it is a no-frills, reliable machine that will get the job done without giving you any trouble. Like dal chawal, some days you might like it, others you might not. But it will not let you down. So, if you’re looking for a tried-and-tested touchscreen laptop, the HP Pavilion x360, which retails for Rs 83,999, is the way to go.